HOLDEN, La. — Clifton Lee Rafferty, 61, of Holden, Louisiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Daviess County to Rayford Lee and Nancy Lois Ambs Rafferty. He worked in masonry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rayford Lee Rafferty; and grandparents Anthony and Pauline Ambs.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Rone; son Jamie Rafferty; mother Nancy Lois Ambs Patton (James); six grandchildren; two brothers, Danny Lacefield and Ranny Lacefield; half-brother Donald Ray Rafferty; half-sister Mary Grace Woodward; and mother of his children, Elaine Rafferty.
Private services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
