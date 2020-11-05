Clifton R. Morris, 91, of Owensboro, left this world praising God and surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Clifton was born June 27, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Mitchell Lee and Minnie Ford Morris. He worked for 28 years at V.E. Anderson, Whirlpool and retired from James H. Davis Funeral Home after 13 years service. He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church and was a Christian man. He loved his family and enjoyed watching Westerns. Clifton liked to say, “How did a poor country boy like me end up with such a beautiful family?”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Morris.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Anna Lee Morris; two sons, Danny Ray Morris (Karan) of Owensboro and Roger Morris (Michelle) of Hartwell, Georgia; four daughters, Brenda J. Bowen (Don) of Stanford, Vicki Howe (Denny) and Darlene Stelmach, both of Owensboro and Linda Humphry (Rodney) of Masonville; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and after noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First Freewill Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth St. Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
