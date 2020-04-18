Clint Lambert Long, 47, of Owensboro, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Clint was born in Owensboro on Dec. 30, 1972, to Ronald Long and Elsie Lambert Ore. He is a graduate of Owensboro High School. On Jan. 29, 1998, he welcomed Gage Long, his son, into the world. The birth of Gage was a highlight of his life.
Clint enjoyed riding motorcycles, painting, working outdoors, fishing, playing the guitar and spending time with family. Family reunions and get-togethers were always a special time for Clint. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Clint is survived by his devoted and loving parents; son Gage Long of Owensboro; brother Ronald Long II of Hazard; and sister Shana Long O’Leary of Pittsboro, North Carolina.
A funeral service will be scheduled soon in Owensboro to allow Clint’s family and close friends to attend. For the safety of everyone, services will be delayed until social distancing requirements have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Clint Long to Life Way Ministries, 404 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
