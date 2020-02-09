Clint Ross, 85, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ and retired from Aleris Corp. Clint was a U.S. Army veteran, loved listening to bluegrass music and loved spending time with his family.
Clint was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ollie B. Bowling Ross; his wife, Bethel Ross, in 2008; his daughter, Marlene Bratcher, in 2013; and a grandson, Adam Ross, in 2011.
Surviving are two sons, Drexal Ross and wife, Debra, of Beaver Dam and Harlan Ross of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Daniel and Brian Roberts, Brittany and Dakota and Nicholas Ross; several great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Steve Bratcher of Owensboro.
Services for Clint Ross will be noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with full military honors will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
