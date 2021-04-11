FALLS OF ROUGH — Clinton Fentress, 90, of Falls of Rough, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born April 29, 1930, the son of the late J. W. and Pauline Rose Fentress.
Clinton began serving in the U.S. Army when he was 15 years old, after using his older sister’s birthdate on his enrollment papers. He served as a mechanic with the rank of staff sergeant from 1945 to 1952. After returning to McDaniels, he started a local business, Fentress Auto and Marine, in 1962. Through the years, he also owned his own semi trucks, a wrecker service, enjoyed running his bulldozer and was a rescue diver. Clinton would frequently recall raising corn in the bottoms where Rough River Lake now stands — the lake where he would raise his family and leave his legacy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved daughter-in-law, Karen Fentress; a brother, Joe Fentress; and sisters Mary Martin, Lois Eckels and Kathy Fink; as well as the mother of his children, Anna Lee Critchelow.
Clinton is survived by his children, Wayne (Vicky) Fentress of McDaniels, Greg (Debbie) Fentress of Fisherville, Ricky Fentress of Falls of Rough, Dobie (Norma) Fentress of Hardinsburg, Peggy (Butch) Meriwether of Lewisport, Bruce Fentress of Whitesville, Patty (Perry) Lee of McQuady and Pam (Barry) Hart of Hardinsburg; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Clinton’s family was his greatest treasure. He would light up when his family visited and got great enjoyment out of children of all ages, even if they weren’t his own. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Tony Jones officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Anthony Parish.
Commented