CALHOUN — Clinton H. Paulsen, 99, of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehab. He was born Nov. 17, 1920, in Ludden County, North Dakota, to the late Fred and Helen Habacht Paulsen. Clinton worked as an engineer for Texas Gas until 1960 and was a businessman in McLean County and the surrounding area. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church. Clinton was very active in youth football and McLean County High School football, where the stadium is named after him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Jones; and a brother, Wilard Paulsen.
He is survived by two sons, Lance Paulsen (Donna) and Jay Paulsen (Kim); four grandchildren, Lisa Paulsen, Lee Paulsen, Nathan Paulsen (Tasha) and Jessica Paulsen Hellams (John); and great-grandchildren Kaylee Wolfe, Clinton H. Paulsen II, Claire Hellams and Hannah Hellams.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2830 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented