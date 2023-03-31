Clinton Hall, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 27, 2023. He was born Aug. 8, 1946, to parents Albert and Dottie Hall in Dalton, Georgia.
Clinton was a Vietnam veteran who served as a sergeant, and he was a Purple Heart and cluster recipient. He loved to read, especially Lois L’Amour’s westerns. Clinton enjoyed his work as a project manager in the construction industry but took time to travel, including to his favorite state of Louisiana. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing baseball and played in the minor leagues. Clinton was able to do all this with his love of drinking coffee, no matter what time of day it was.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Wesley (Auna) Hall and Meagan Baker; sister, Denise (Sherrill) Eckles; grandchildren, Hayden, Paiton, Maecey, Austee, and Rowan; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Sutton; and nephews, Trent Rosenblatt and Dillon Eckles.
A military sendoff will take place at noon Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2023, at Lewisport Cemetery, 634-644 Melanie Lane, Lewisport, KY 423151, with military honors performed by Local Post 2939 of Tell City, Indiana.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
