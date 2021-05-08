Clinton Michael “Clint” Quinn, 44, of Utica, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 27, 1976, in Daviess County to Jeff Quinn and Deborah Trogdon Anderson. Clint was a heavy equipment operator at TVA and a member of Local 181 Operators Union and Ridgewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his kids.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John Quinn and Ira “Bub” and Virginia Trogdon.
He is survived by three children, Lilly Quinn, Maggy Quinn and Colton Quinn; mother Deborah Anderson (Marvin Mattingly); father Jeff Quinn; grandmother Rebecca Ann “Mamother” Quinn; uncle Tony Quinn; and cousins Keisha and Jeremy.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, Owensboro. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Clint Quinn Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
