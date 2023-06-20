ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Clinton William Crane, 41, of Rockport, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was a member of Living Word Christian Church. He was the owner/operator of C & J Electric and Construction.
Survivors include his wife, Jill Crane; their daughter, Caidence Crane; his father Roger Crane; and his brother, Brian Crane.
Services: are 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Word Christian Church, 3888 IN- 261, Newburgh, Indiana 47630. Burial: Sugarland Memory Gardens, Washington, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Friday, and from 9 a.m. until time of service at Saturday at Living Word Christian Church.
