GREENVILLE -- Clyde Duvall Vincent, 96, of Greenville, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 2:55 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Vincent was born April 30, 1923, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Miller Vincent; and brothers Lee R. Vincent and Athalee Vincent.
He is survived by his son, Barry (Erma) Vincent of Central City; daughter Linda Williams of Sacramento; grandchildren Aimee (Joe) Upchurch of Calhoun, Chris (Misty) Vincent of Central City and Jonathon (Elissa) Williams of Henderson; great-grandchildren Nikolas de la Cruz, Caleb Vincent, Isabella de la Cruz, Ryan Vincent, Carson Vincent, Jaxon Upchurch, Lucy Williams, Jack Williams and Tripp Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Bob Thurman officiating and Dr. Kevin Milburn assisting. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
