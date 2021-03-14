Clyde E. Robinson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab. He was born July 19, 1943, in Muhlenberg County to the late Earl Sr. and Bonnie Robinson.
Clyde enjoyed gardening, especially tending to his little vegetable garden in the backyard. He enjoyed all things nature and loved to sit on his back porch in his rocking chair. Clyde was an avid fan of Westerns. John Wayne was his favorite, but Clint Eastwood was a close second. He worked on cars for a living for 56 years before retiring and would always help people with any car troubles they had when asked. Clyde was a wonderful cook. His mother taught him how to make the best homestyle breakfasts, which his family will surely miss. He will be remembered for being a kind and caring person who was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.
Clyde was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl C. Robinson Jr., Dewey Robinson, Cecil Robinson, Hubert Robinson, Alma Robinson, Mildred Steinman and Anna Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margie Flood Robinson, and their daughter, Angie Robinson; his siblings, Ruthie Dobbs, Norma Robinson, Doris Shoemake, Freda Watkins, Louise Ahlert, Chic Rowe, Mary Francis Robertson, his twin, Clarence Robinson, Bud Robinson, Shirley Bennett and June Karner; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday at Precious Blood Catholic Church with Father Suneesh officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
All who attend the service for Mr. Robinson shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness this week in memory of Clyde.
