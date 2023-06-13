Clyde Eldridge Williams Jr., 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born March 8, 1939, in Henderson to the late Clyde Eldridge, Sr. and Evelyn (Todd) Williams. Clyde was a member of Wesleyan United Methodist Church. He was an Army veteran, stationed at Menwith Hill in England from 1960 to 1963. Clyde retired from Alcoa after nine years as a tool and die maker. He and Marilyn shared 27 years of happiness and adventure. Clyde enjoyed traveling, camping, and watching his grandchildren’s ballgames. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and had a great knowledge of baseball trivia.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marilyn (Martin) Gabbert Williams; children, Sharyl Market of Nashville, Tennessee, Barry Williams of Henderson, and Kathy Williams of Henderson; grandchildren, Drew Williams (Jessica) of Henderson, Lauren Fruit (Alex) of Corydon, Taylor Market (Annalise) of Rockport, Kyle Market (Haley) of Rockport, Blake Williams (Tyler) of Henderson, and Nic Williams of Henderson; the mother of his children, Karol Fletcher Williams of Henderson; stepdaughter, Sandra Wathen (Darrell); step-grandchildren, Jennifer Wathen, Chris Wathen (Samantha), and Mark Wathen (Felicia), all of Owensboro; five great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wesleyan United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Clyde may be left at www.glenncares.com.
