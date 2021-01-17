Clyde Griffin Kincaid, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was born March 11, 1932, in Owensboro to the late Ernest and Bessie Lynch Kincaid. Clyde loved meeting his coffee group at Burger King regularly, coined the Astronauts as the employees would joke, as they were excellent at “taking up space.” He has finally joined his best buddies from the group, Gus Paris and Kenny Burns in heaven. Clyde enjoyed cleaning and tinkering with his vehicles in his earlier years, his pets and watching “Walker Texas Ranger.”
He was preceded in death by his son, André Kincaid; his brothers, Sherley, Hilton and Russell Kincaid; and his sisters, Rowena Gaddis and Dorothy Jean Carrico.
Clyde is survived by his daughters, Renee (Gary) Jones and Chantay (Randy) Swaim; his grandchildren, Jared (Hannah) Swaim and Lacy (Jeremy) Denson; and his great-grandchildren, Maxon, Bella, Grayson, Aili and Trenton.
The service with limited attendance will be Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Kincaid shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Clyde Kincaid may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
