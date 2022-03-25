Clyde William “C.W.” Thorpe of Fieldcrest Place, went home to be with his Lord on January 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his devoted wife and loving children by his side. C.W. fought a long and catastrophic battle with COPD, dying peacefully in a circle of love. To know him was to hold him in high regard and to love him dearly. He was a modern Renaissance Man having multiple talents and interests in all of nature, science, and art, living each day with robust pleasure.
Clyde was born October 1, 1936, in Owensboro, to the late Clyde Carol Thorpe and Francis Swaggart Thorpe. The proud parents took their baby boy home to Oglesby Street to meet his two beautiful sisters, Doris and Sharon, who mischievously taunted their little brother as he was the prized son. As a Lad, C.W. developed a love for hunting, fishing, and carpentry that demanded a strong work ethic that served him well all his life.
After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as a Medic, and deployed to Taiwan, where he served four years, and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon returning to Owensboro, C.W. was immediately hired by the local hospital right off the table at a Blood Drive Clinic due to his medical training and experience in the service. In 1960, C.W. boldly joined the Owensboro Police Department as a patrolman and advanced to the rank of detective and later to the status of U.S. Marshall under President Bill Clinton.
During his 27 years with the OPD, C.W. studied at the University of Eastern Kentucky receiving a degree in Law Enforcement and Specialty Arson. In 1980, Governor Louie Nunn commissioned him as a Kentucky Colonel for his dedicated service to Law and Justice. As an experienced contractor, C.W. was appointed City Housing Director in 1993. He was also a proud Legionnaire as their central mission is to advocate for veterans.
As a young man, C.W. was fascinated by how to make mechanical engines run faster. Therefore, he designed and built a red and white Limited speed boat named “RUNNING WILD” with which he raced and won many trophies. C.W. also had a passion for soccer (1981-1985) and was a celebrated coach with a winning team. His son, Jason Thorpe, was a valued player, and his daughter, Tyra Gilmore, was the meticulous timekeeper. In 2011, C.W. was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by the Owensboro Symphony Alliance for his generous support of the orchestra, which he and Marty enjoyed for many years. In 1985, C.W. retired from the OPD and started Thorpe Contracting which built designer homes, aircraft hangers, and later in 1996, Hallelujah Stables.
C.W. was a professional man and bachelor for ten years before he met Marty Barr and married her on December 31, 1994, as the world was decorated and enthusiastic for a happy future! C.W. and Marty were overjoyed to start their life together as their goal was to be a blessing to each other. With their marriage, Marty inherited four wonderful adult children and four dynamic granddaughters whom she loves and admires. They settled into their small farm on Reid’s Orchard with a vision of creating a legacy of Hallelujah show horses. Together, they showed champion horses in the tri-state winning many Blue-Ribbon Awards. They marveled at the success of their World Champion harness horse, Rambo. He was the centerpiece of their lives. C.W. and Marty loved to entertain, opening their home and welcoming parties, concerts, receptions, and all the guests who visited the barn.
C.W. clung to his Christian Faith, first being a member of the Hall Street Baptist Church, and later a member at Trinity Episcopal Church. As a couple, they prayed for their family, their country, and for humility. C.W. was a man of charity who helped many families, dogs, cats, and horses, but never told anyone about his virtuous deeds. Without any doubt, C.W. did it purely out of kindness and his deep love for his kind-hearted wife.
Persons left to mourn C.W. are his wife of 27 years, Marty; his four children, Stacey Palmer (Ron) of Dover, Tennessee, Clyde William Thorpe Jr. (Dena) of Owensboro, Tyra Malone (Bo) of SpringHill, Tennessee, and Jason Thorpe of Franklin, Tennessee, plus four adorable grandchildren, Amber Christian (Tom), Heather and Lauren Baum all of Dover, Tennessee, and Grace Martin of SpringHill, Tennessee. Many cousins will be forlorn by his passing including Doris and Harol Frakes, Martin Frakes, Nancy Mark’Nell, Sharron Frakes, and innumerable nieces, nephews, and friends.
As C.W. rejoices in heaven, join his family as they honor 85 wonderful years at his CELEBRATION of LIFE at noon on March 26, 2022, at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Visitation begins at 11 a.m., and a meal will be serviced after the service. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 (270-302-6813). Envelopes will be available at the church.
