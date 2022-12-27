Clytie Zuerner, age 93, of Greeneville, TN, formerly of Owensboro, KY, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home.
She retired from Carmel Home in Owensboro. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville and the Joy Sunday School Class.
Clytie enjoyed sewing, tatting, crocheting, and knitting. Her talent could be seen in the many blankets, baby blankets, and hats that she made. She also enjoyed making Christmas ornaments. Clytie was a loving and giving soul.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years: Merrill “Pete” Zuerner; one daughter and son-in-law: Lucy and John Boys, M.D.; two grandsons: John Franklin Boys and James Austin Boys; one sister-in-law: Patricia Williams; several nieces and nephews; special “adopted” family: Jane and Bret Julian, Adam Julian, and Hunter Anne Julian.
Clytie was preceded in death by her parents: Henry Austin and Nora Ethelyn Williams; brother: Harry Lee Williams; nephew: Michael Lee Williams.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chimes Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Greeneville. The Rev. Joey Tillery will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Samaritan Purse.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
