BELTON — Cody Dean Stroud, 53, of Belton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a self-employed logger.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Loney; sons Kyle Stroud and Bubba Stroud; daughters Tammy Stroud and Jennifer Green; stepdaughters Alicia Colburn and Lauren Groves; mother Viola Potter; brother Copy Stroud; and sisters Tammy Bales and Buffy Stroud.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
