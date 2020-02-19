Cody Willis Evans, 86, died peacefully at his home in Owensboro on the evening of Feb. 16, 2020. The son of Deales “Greek” and Effie Pearl Evans, Cody was born on Dec. 16, 1933, in Whitesville.
Cody attended Whitesville High School and later Daviess County High School. While still in school, he began working summers for Green River Electric Corp. He assumed a full-time position after graduation and was employed at Green River Electric (later Kenergy) for 47 years. Cody also served his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves, from which he received an honorable discharge.
On Nov. 24, 1955, Cody married the former Norma Jean Richards of Hawesville, and together they began a journey that lasted more than 64 years. While still newlyweds, Cody was transferred to Sacramento, where he was a lineman for Green River covering the service area of McLean, Webster and surrounding counties. In 1974, Cody returned home to Whitesville, where he continued to work for Kenergy in various capacities while also serving as electrical inspector for Daviess County, Whitesville, and, at times, other counties in Western Kentucky.
Cody was a faithful servant of Christ. He and his family have been members of the Whitesville Baptist Church for the past 45 years. During much of that time, Cody served as director of Sunday school, sang in the choir and contributed to church outreach. He and Norma forged many close friendships in the communities of Whitesville, Sacramento and Owensboro.
Outside of work, Cody enjoyed farming as a hobby. He raised cattle and grew corn and hay on two farms: one at his home in Whitesville and another in Easton. He also enjoyed gardening and mowing lawns. In younger days, he played basketball, water skied and once reportedly ran high hurdles in cowboy boots. Cody continued to wear cowboy boots and Stetson hats throughout his life.
Cody would strike up a conversation with practically anyone. He was engaging, friendly and inquisitive. Favorite topics of conversation—aside from electrical wiring and cattle—included UK basketball, his family and politics. He was a lifelong Democrat surrounded by family members that largely were not.
Cody was a member of the Kentucky chapter of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors and the Lions Club and was also a Mason and a Kentucky Colonel.
Cody is survived by his wife, Norma Jean; son James Cody; daughter-in-law Hiroko Tamura; grandson Tyler; sister Lavada Heath; and numerous family members and others who considered him as family.
The family greatly appreciates the excellent care provided by the team of medical professionals and caretakers who lovingly assisted Cody in his final months, in particular, Paula Jordan and Allen Harding.
Services, officiated by Stephen Thren and Pete Taylor, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Whitesville Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Cates cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a Masonic ceremony at 6 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the Kentucky Lions Eye Bank or the charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences for Cody’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented