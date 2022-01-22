Coleata “Coco” Wigginton, 87, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at her home. She was born April 21, 1934, in Ohio County to the late Andy and Bertie Mae Coffman Riley. Coco had worked for a number of years at General Electric and eventually retired from Hillcrest Nursing Home from their dietary department. She was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Coco enjoyed spending time with her family, her dog Daisy, helping her late husband in his body shop, and going with him to the races at the former Ellis Speedway.
Coco was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ernest Harold Wigginton on June 26, 1995; a son, Harold L. Wigginton; a daughter, Sheila Stallings; and a granddaughter, Melissa Wedding.
Surviving is a daughter, Sharon Peyton of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Shannon Wayne, Timothy, and Jeremy Peyton, all of Owensboro, Melanie (Kenny) McDowell of Beaver Dam, Ben (Karmen) Stallings of Tell City, Lee (Deanna) Wigginton of Lynnville, Indiana, and Angie and Sandy Wigginton; 12 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Dimple Mathews of Owensboro and Reva Wilkins of Leitchfield.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro-Daviess Co. Humane Society, P. O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
