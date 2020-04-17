SACRAMENTO — Coleman Stroud, 87, of Sacramento, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. Roy Coleman Stroud was born July 2, 1932, in Sacramento to the late Roy and Virginia Vickers Stroud. Coleman graduated from Sacramento High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. Coleman married Glenda Miller on Nov. 28, 1959. He retired from Peabody Coal Co. after 30 years and was a member of the Sacramento United Methodist Church.
Coleman enjoyed hunting, gardening and helping others. He was a friend to many. Coleman was a 60-year member of Sacramento Lodge #735 F and AM and 50-year Shriner of the Rizaph Temple in Madisonville. He and Glenda are members of The Show-N-Go Car Club in Madisonville and enjoyed attending car shows with his 1955 Chevy. In addition to his parents, Coleman was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Stroud and O.V. Stroud; and four sisters, Alberta Dimmett, Betty Maciag, Jonell Clark and Sue Miles.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Glenda Stroud; two daughters, Kimberley Burley (John) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Melinda Evans (Phillip) of Atlanta; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Virginia Burley of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother, Harry Stroud (Katherine) of Providence; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be Saturday, April 18, at Sacramento United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Deaton officiating. Private burial will be in the Worthington Chapel Cemetery in McLean County.
Coleman’s services will be streamed live at 3 p.m. Saturday at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Musters will host a drive-by public visitation for friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to support Coleman’s family at the church. Please enter from the south entrance of the church parking lot and follow the safety cones. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Coleman’s family.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Coleman’s family.
The Coleman Stroud family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to one of the following organizations that were close to Coleman’s heart: Sacramento United Methodist Church, 60 Main St., Sacramento, KY 42372; Sacramento Fire Department, P.O. Box 245, Sacramento, KY 42372; or Sacramento Lodge #735 F and AM, P.O. Box 365, Sacramento, KY 42327.
