Colleen S. Pinkston, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Augusta, Georgia, on Aug. 19, 1951, to the late Felton and Sybil Todd. Colleen was kindhearted and never met a stranger. Her family was her everything, and her grandkids were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, thrift shopping and a good western. Colleen was also preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Todd.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Pinkston; daughters Angela (Jason) Andrist and Patty (Misty) Ewing; son Bobby (Beth) Ewing; grandchildren Jordan (Amber) Andrist, Sydney Andrist, Briley Ewing and Brody Ewing; great-grandchildren Alexis Andrist and Letty Andrist; sisters Judy Moreland and Bonnie Todd; and a brother, Wayne Todd.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages of condolence for the family of Colleen S. Pinkston may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
