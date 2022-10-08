FORT MYERS, Fla. — Col. Robert O’Neal Boyle, 87, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Hope Hospice. He was born April 24, 1935, in Henderson to the late Robert D. and Cora O’Neal Boyle. He graduated from Henderson High School and Western Kentucky University. His career included teaching five years at Foust Junior High and 30 years with the Department of the Army as a technician with the Army Reserve. He served 40 years in the Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Glover Boyle; sons, Jeffery O’Neal (Sarah) Boyle or Rutherford, North Carolina and Robert Melvin (Michelle) Boyle of St. Charles, Missouri; two grandchildren, Meghan and Benjamin; three step-grandchildren, Heather, Keith, and Ciara; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Levi, and Alicia; three step-great-grandchildren, Wesley, Ryder, and Fenix; brother, John (Charlotte) Boyle of Henderson; and caregivers, Karyn Huffman and Penny Vaught.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Bonita Springs, Florida.
The family of Robert Boyle requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Settle Memorial, Cypress Lake United Methodist Church, or HOpe Hospice of Fort Myers, Florida.
