Hardinsburg — Colton Jacob Coomes, age 19, of Falls of Rough, KY passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Baby Colton, as he will always be known, was born in Owensboro on Sept. 25, 2003. When he was five months old, he contracted bacterial meningitis and we almost lost him. After spending two weeks in the ICU at Kosair Hospital, a nuclear scan showed he was born without a spleen. He has always been our miracle baby. Colton had a love for Jesus and grew up in Macedonia Baptist Church. At the end of each service, the preacher would always ask if someone had anything on their hearts they would like to share before closing. I always held my breath and sometimes had to put my hand over Colton’s mouth because I never knew what personal story he was going to tell about me or something he overheard earlier in the week. Colton graduated from Breckinridge County High School in 2021. Shortly afterward, he was accepted into an apprenticeship program with IBEW 1701, of which he was in his second year. He loved his job and his skills were really being shown. He had so many talents that include welding, mechanics and carpentry — he was so very intelligent. He started talking about a girl named Allie when he was 17. He would randomly walk around and say “Hey Momma, I like Allie.” These two fell in love and when Colton’s apprenticeship was finished and he was a full electrician, he planned to marry Allie and start a family, which was his dream. This sweet, gentle and beautiful spirit loved his nephew Waylon. He played with him a lot and couldn’t understand why at age two months, he was not allowed to have Doritos. He wanted to be the first to take Waylon turkey hunting and teach him so many things. Colton had a heart of gold like no other and could light up a room with his presence. He instantly put a smile on the faces of people he met. He loved to watch the sunrise and see the beautiful colors in the sky. I would shoot him a text and say “You see the pretty sky this morning?” His reply was always “Yes, it is very pretty Momma.” Colton was a big jokester and his laugh was so contagious. He had the most beautiful blue eyes that shined so brightly. He loved to deer and turkey hunt, pop a squirrel on occasion and fish. His taste in music was eclectic — he would go from The Judds or 38 Special to Koe Wetzel in a span of five minutes. I never want Colton’s story to be finished. He was an organ donor and my hero. Through his generosity, many people will continue to live full lives.
Colton was preceded in death by his two Papaws — Russell Decker who died Nov. 9, 2013, and Denis Coomes who died March 31, 2016.
Colton is survived by his parents Stephen and Vanessa Coomes of Falls of Rough, KY; his big brother Brent Coomes, his wife Lydia and their son Waylon Stephen Coomes of Brandenburg, KY; his Nanna, Darlene Evans of Falls of Rough, KY; his Mammaw, Jeanean Miller and her husband Timmy of Hardinsburg, KY; his close aunt and uncle, April and Chad Stewart of Owensboro, KY and the love of his life Allie Shaw of Hardinsburg, KY and their dog Toby.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 8-11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House.
