Colvin M. Owen, 91, of Owensboro passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Colvin was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Livermore to the late James G. “Jay” and Ludye Mae Owen. Although Mr. Owen lived in Owensboro most of his adult life, he always considered Livermore “home”. Colvin graduated from Livermore High School and attended Western Kentucky University before returning to teach at Island Elementary School. Mr. Owen retired from General Electric Company after 32 years of service. Mr. Owen was an avid golfer and a competitive athlete in any game he played. He loved family gatherings and especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Bradshaw; and three brothers, Tom, Jerry and Ted Owen.
Mr. Owen is survived by his life-long love, Lavelle J. Owen. Colvin and Lavelle were married for almost 71 years. Also surviving Mr. Owen are his three children, Dr. James (Lucy) Owen of Lexington, Judy O. (Phil) Harden of Lexington and Jeanie Owen (Larry) Miller of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ann Marie (Matt) Papania of Owensboro, Jackie (Tim) Condo of Lexington, Jenna H. (Josh) Fee of Lexington, Jay (Mary Ellen) Harden of Lexington, Jacob (Jenny) Owen of Lawrenceburg, Lucy Owen of Lexington and Mills (Jay) Mebane of Durham, North Carolina; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, arrangements for Mr. Owen are private. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Livermore Baptist Church at 104 E. 7th St, Livermore, KY 42352; Settle Memorial United Methodist Church at 201 E. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303; or Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The Owen family wishes to thank Dr. Matt Carrico and his staff for the kind attention and help with Mr. Owen’s care.
