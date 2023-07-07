ROCKPORT — Conard G. Barnes, 72, of Rockport, died Monday, July 3, 2023, with his family by his side at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He retired from TVA and pastored at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for seven years. Mr. Barnes served in the United States Navy.
Survivors: wife, Linda Barnes; daughters, Michele (Jonathan) Grant and Angel Himes (Danny Burrell); and brothers, Barry (Alta) Barnes, Roger Barnes (Sue Richardson), Leroy (Gloria) Barnes, and Tim (Nancy) Barnes.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mason Cemetery, Rockport, with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Conard G. Barnes by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented