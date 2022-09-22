CENTRAL CITY — Coneathea Pryor Drake, 69, of Central City, died Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Ascensions St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a legal secretary for Jarvis, Payton, and Kinney and a secretary to Judge David Jernigan, and she was a member of the Central City Church of Christ.
Survivors: husband, Mike Drake; step-daughter, Tennille (Jon) Hicks; sister, Norma (Mark) Lee; and brother, Garland (Kerri) Pryor.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. The burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Muhlenberg County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
