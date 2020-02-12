Connie Bassett, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born with intellectual and developmental disabilities and spent most of her adult life at Wendell Foster. Connie enjoyed food, especially her own dessert creations. She also loved music and liked being outdoors. Connie — her special smile and her funny laugh — will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by close friends, Cyndi Duvall and Amy Staves; as well as many other friends and caregivers.
Services will be noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for the expense of a monument c/o Cyndi Duvall, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories of Constance Lynn Bassett may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
