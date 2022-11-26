Connie Carter McIntyre, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1945, to the late Howard Graham and Edith Davis Graham. Connie enjoyed the casino and dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Graham and Jerry Graham.
She is survived by her husband, Conrad McIntyre; three sons, Mike (Twyla) Carter of Owensboro, Kevin (Sally) Carter of Arizona, and Shannon Carter of Sorgho; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Tim (Debra) McIntyre of Rockport, Tammy (Bobby) McCoy of McHenry, Hayley (Mike) Canler of Hartford, and Traycie (Derek) Tomer of Beaver Dam; stepmother, Wanda Graham of Owensboro; a special cousin, Lana Lee; and a lifetime friend, Sharon Hagan.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented