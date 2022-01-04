Connie Darlene Wilkerson Kelty, 67, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 13, 1954 in Daviess County to the late Hoover and Margie Hayden Wilkerson. Connie was a Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Daviess County High School and had attended the Owensboro Community College. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, going to art shows, traveling, listening to Blues music, watching UK basketball, and especially loved her dachshunds.
Surviving is her sister, Patty Wilkerson Foreman, of Edwardsville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for Connie. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
