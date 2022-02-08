DAWSON SPRINGS — Connie Eugene Renfrow, 76, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. at Alive Hospice Center in Nashville. Mr. Renfrow was born May 14, 1945, in Island. He was a truck driver with Staves Steel and of the Presbyterian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Verda Renfrow, and numerous brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children, Christie (Seth) Parker of Wheatcroft, and Randall (Michelle) Renfrow of Dawson Springs; grandchildren, Donovan Dillingham, Devin Orten, and Chasity Renfrow; step-grandson, Caleb Parker; and great-grandchildren, Denver Orten and Brecklynn Orten.
Graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at New Cypress Cemetery in Rumsey, with Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
