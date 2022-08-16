CENTRAL CITY — Connie Faye Swank Welborn, 66, of Central City, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 7:25 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Welborn was born February 26, 1957, in Owensboro. She was an accountant for Micky McPherson, CPA, and a member of Temple Baptist Church. Mrs. Welborn was very loyal to all of her family and was the glue that held everyone together. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed cooking. She loved her husband of 44 years, and she was a great mom and grandmother. She had a way of making everyone around her laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Colleen Swank; sisters, Charlotte Mosley, Shirley Bullington, and Brenda Wilkins; and brother, George Swank.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Irvin Welborn; daughters, Jennifer Welborn and Krystal Johnson; grandchildren, Connor Woodard and Olivia Snodgrass; sisters, Barbara Swank and Deborah Daugherty; and twin brother, Donnie Swank.
Funeral services are private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
