Connie Gale Fischer, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1957, in Daviess County. Connie worked for Kmart for 20 years as a merchandiser and Owensboro Public Schools as a bus monitor. She enjoyed country music, was an avid UK Basketball fan and mostly enjoyed spoiling her granddaughter.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Fischer; daughter Jessica Clouse (Ryan); granddaughter Sofia Clouse; mother Eudell Mullens Smith; stepsons Jason Fischer (Amanda) and Justin Fischer; three sisters, Cindy Smith (Alison), Carla Renfrow and Charlotte Lusk (Austin); and a nephew, Cody Renfrow.
Services will be noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
