Connie J. Rogers Ball, 77, passed away on May 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She bravely fought cancer twice in the past several years.
She was born on July 3, 1943, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents, Lester Bryant and Ruth (Allard) King have preceded her in death.
Connie retired as a controller from the family business, Ball Waterproofing in Cincinnati, Ohio and had also worked as a controller in the Owensboro area for over 35 years.
Her love of numbers continued after retirement as she could solve the most challenging Sudoku puzzles. She also enjoyed crosswords, dancing and slot machines. Nothing meant more to her than her grandchildren, family and her feisty French Bulldog, Lizzie.
Surviving is her loving husband of 34 years, Larry Ball, of Bowling Green; daughters, Renee Shinkle, of Bowling Green and Shannon Harper (Ray), of Jacksonville, Alabama; siblings, William Mark King (Peggy), of Owensboro, Darlene Farrington (Stephen), of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Charlene King, of Owensboro, Sue Swim (John), Searcy, of Arkansas; grandchildren, Hunter and Haleigh Shinkle; a brother-in-law and several sisters-in-law.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was her sister, Cheryl Lynn King; brothers, Donald Lee Sodrel and Larry Sodrel; stepmother, Lois Bryant; stepfather, Robert J. King and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in Derby Cemetery located in Derby, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at noon on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Derby Cemetery for upkeep. If donating by mail, please send to Deana Hubert, treasurer, 11745 E. Bandon Road, Branchville, IN 47514.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
