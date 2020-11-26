Connie J. Smith, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 26, 1956, in Daviess County to the late James and Theresa Payne Hamilton.
Connie attended Christ Community Church and her faith was very important to her. She dedicated her life to her family, was one who never met a stranger and made each of them feel special. Connie would brighten any room with her contagious smile and laughter. For many years, she loved watching her children, her son-in-law and grandchildren play the sports they loved. Her biggest joy was providing and creating many memories with her grandchildren. Connie also loved going to Florida to the beach on vacations with her husband and their
best friends, Jeanie and Joe Murphy.
Connie was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Smith; her mother-in-law, Mary Jo Smith; and a sister-in-law, Becky Smith.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Bob Smith; her daughter, Tiffany Ashley and husband, Buster, of Owensboro; her son, Josh Smith of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Hannah and Ty Ashley and Jocelyn, Maya and Alex Smith; 10 brothers and sisters, Jim Hamilton, Mike (Marlene) Hamilton, Debbie (Jack) Dickens, Vicki Chapman (and the late Tony Chapman), Nanny (Dennis) Rogers, Brenda Payne, Karen Blakesley, Patty (Greg) Phillips, Rose (Todd) Johnson and Angie Kotarek; father-in-law Raymond Smith of Philpot; a brother-in-law, Todd (Carmen) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation and service for Connie Smith will be private. Limited attendees for the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives and shall wear appropriate personal protective masks at all times.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, 1304 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
