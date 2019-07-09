Connie Jean Chappell Hockenberry, 64, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Connie was born on Aug. 17, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Guthrie and Georgia Hillard Chappell.
She enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hockenberry in 1987; her sister, Sandy Chappell; and a niece, Dreama Baird.
She is survived by her daughter, Santana (Brandon) Mattingly of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Owen and Brayden; her siblings, Larry (Linda) Chappell and Bruce Chappell, both of Owensboro and Vickie (Joe) Schmid, of Stanley; and one niece and one nephew.
Services will be at noon on Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Glenville Baptist Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 to 7 pm and after 10:30 am Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hockenberry. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Connie Jean Chappell Hockenberry at www.haleymcginnis.com.
