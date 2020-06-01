Connie Jean Tanner Lee, 72, of Owensboro went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home. Born Jan. 4, 1948, in Daviess County, to the late Allen Tanner and Jean Carroll Tanner, Connie graduated from Daviess County High School (class of 1965) where she was a cheerleader, rode the school bus with Darrell Waltrip and babysat for Johnny Depp. Connie was married to the love of her life, James T. Lee for 51 years. She was a servant at heart raising 22 foster children while taking care of her own family. Connie enjoyed crochet, ceramics and gardening often canning her vegetables. Once she finished laying the brick on the fireplace in their garage converted to a family room. She loved the beach and going to the rodeo in Las Vegas as they traveled from coast to coast. Connie was a survivor of breast cancer and a quadruple bypass.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, James Lee; daughter, Kristen Bayless; foster daughters, LeeAnn Barker (Jack), of Owensboro and Paula Lee (James), of Louisville; grandson, Tanner Lee Bayless; foster grandchildren, Zachary Draeger, Katie Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton, John Barker, Derrick Lee, and Kayla Lee; sisters, Celia Terrell (James) and Vickie Young; several nieces and nephews.
A drive-through visitation for Connie Lee will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244.
Memories and condolences for the family of Connie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented