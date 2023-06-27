Connie Jo Simpson, 73, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Connie Jo Simpson was born June 4, 1950, in Owensboro to the late George Walker and Mildred Ellen Troutman Simpson. Connie Jo was a retired nurse’s aid and a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was singing hymns.
In addition to her parents, Connie Jo was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Simpson.
Survivors include her sister, Karen Simpson of Calhoun, and her cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Poiles officiating. Burial will be in Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Connie Jo’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Connie Jo’s family would like to express their appreciation for the personal care and attention given to her by the entire staff of Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The Connie Jo Simpson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund, C/O Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
