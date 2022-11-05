OLATON — Connie Joan Woodring (Burton), 80, of Olaton, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at OHRH. Joan was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Joan worked as a cosmetologist for 35 years in Owensboro and Beaver Dam. She retired to become a full-time grandmother to Madelin and a caregiver to her family and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adrian Burton, and mother, Lorene Brownd Burton.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Emery Woodring; daughter, Karen (Donnie) Dennis; granddaughter, Madelin (John Tyler) Holley; great-granddaughter, Emerson Ryan Holley; sisters, Joyce (Jewell) Sanders and Janet (Glen) Gillim; niece, Tina Griffin; nephews, David Sanders, Bo Gillim, and Derrick Gillim; two step-grandchildren, Paige (Taylor) Wilson and Cameron (Maria) Dennis; and step-great-granddaughter, Kate Wilson.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, with Brother Jerry Toler officiating.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
