Connie L. Cecil, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home. She was born July 24, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Hubert Bellamy and Jane Sutherlin McDaniel. Connie was a member of Owensboro Christian Church, an Avon representative and worked at General Electric. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the American Business Association. She enjoyed travel, country music and gospel music and loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Cecil, in 2010.
Survivors include a son, David Earl Cecil; a daughter, Stephanie (Raymond) Stone; three grandchildren, Raymond Stone II, Taylor (Josh) Biever and Luke Stone; one step-grandchild, Sean Stone; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Joshua Biever; brother Wayne (Connie) Bellamy; and two nieces, Kristi Palazzi and Amy Krueger.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented