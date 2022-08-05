Connie Marie Wathen Fairchild, 68, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born September 30, 1953, as one of seven children to the late Francis and Edna Marie Weise Wathen. Connie attended Daviess County High School, and was a member of the class of 1971. She worked at Walmart for over 21 years and retired in 2000. Connie loved being with her family and friends, having cookouts, and celebrating holidays together. Her favorite holidays were Halloween and the Fourth of July, while ceramics and Bingo occupied her spare time.
In addition to her parents, Connie also was preceded in death by four of her siblings, Janet Wathen, Billy Wathen, Frankie Wathen, and Carolyn Ruxer.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Wayne Fairchild; son, Joshua Wayne Fairchild (Brandy) and their son, Timothy; sisters, Joyce Sweeney (Randall) and Patty Pinkston (Roger); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Connie Fairchild will be noon Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories for Connie’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
