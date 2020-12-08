Connie Pike Mongold, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Connie was born Oct. 20, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Lawrence and Emma Jean Smith Pike, Jr.
Hard work and Connie went hand-in-hand, having retired from Grandy’s after 33 years, where she served as the General Manager. Connie was a member, and certainly a proud one, of Panther Creek Baptist Church, where she, too, was heavily involved. All about her grandchildren, Connie was selfless, hardworking, and made sure to attend all their games and sporting events, proudly penned as the loudest in the stands. She loved to travel, was quite eclectic, enjoyed taking pictures and gnomes, and was named “everybody’s Granny” by too many to count. An avid NASCAR fan, you would find her rooting on her favorite driver, Dale Earnhart, Jr.
Aside from her parents, Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Mongold; son, Benjamin Knight; and a brother, Larry Pike.
Surviving are her children, Chad (Jaime) Mongold and Jeff (Amber) Mongold; five grandchildren, Traven Mongold, Landon Mongold, Logan Mongold, Keaton Mongold and Libby Mongold; sister-in-law, Sherry Pike; and best friend, Ruth Johnson; and two nieces, Amy Hoenicke and Beth Trogden.
Funeral services will be held at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 and Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 US Hwy 431, Owensboro, KY 42301. The family would like to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
All 25 loved ones who wish to honor Connie at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mongold. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Connie Mongold and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented