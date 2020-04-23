Connie Renee Schwartz, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 6, 1977, she was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, James Horton; and a brother, Nicholas Cole.
Surviving are her children, Megan Schwartz, Ethan Simpson, Wanda Vansickle and Tyler Morgan Schwartz; stepchildren Dillon Frashure, Jacob Frashure and Makaela Schooler; a granddaughter, Kennedy Nickole Newsome; her mother, Connie Simpson; and brothers George Dennis, Josh Canary and Randall Vaughn.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
