LEWISPORT -- Connie R. Simmons, 72, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home. She was born in Daviess County on May 3, 1947, to the late Clyde and Aletha Maas Roberts. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Simmons; and a sister Brenda (JR) Logsdon.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
