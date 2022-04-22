BOWLING GREEN -- Connie Simpson, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with her family by her side. The Owensboro native was the daughter of the late Robert "Buzz" Fenwick and Virginia Hodge Fenwick. Mrs. Simpson was a retired teacher and vice-principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bowling Green, where she taught for 36 years. She obtained her Rank 1 at Western Kentucky University. She was the Owensboro Diocese Teacher of the year in 2002. Mrs. Simpson taught formally for 42 years but was an educator to all. She loved connecting with former students, which she did often. Connie was a prolific reader but enjoyed her time with family most of all.
Mrs. Simpson is survived by her husband, Richard Simpson; two sons, Zach Simpson (Katelyn) and Joel Simpson (Ashland); two sisters, Robin Hoffman and Terry Fenwick; two grandchildren, Tyler Simpson and Theodore Simpson; and two nieces, Francesca Hoffman and Gabrielle Hoffman.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, Katrina Tipton, Penny Shirley, and Vicki Coleman, and special friends, Jan, Sally, Sharon, Sandy, Maryann, and the many others who helped Connie and her family throughout her illness.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. At the conclusion of the funeral Mass, there will be a bereavement meal at the church. We will then proceed to St. Joseph Cemetery for burial.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 416 Church Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
