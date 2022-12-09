HAWESVILLE — Connie Sue Sanders, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Heartford House. She was born in Hancock County December 28, 1956, to the late James and Gladys Huff Cartwright. Connie retired from General Electric after 20 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Cartwright, Carl Cartwright, and Danny Cartwright.
Connie is survived by her son, Daren (Dannielle) Sanders; grandsons, Hayden, Sam, and Garrett Sanders; sister, Shirley (Junior) Smith; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
