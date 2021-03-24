Connie Tudor Patton, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born Jan. 25, 1942, in Owensboro, to the late James and Roxanna Lash Tudor. Connie enjoyed playing Bingo and working word puzzles. She loved all of her grandchildren and cooking Sunday dinners for her entire family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Lyda Sue “Susie” Beals; and two brothers, Terry “Buck” Tudor and Jerry Tudor.
Connie is survived by her children, Ron (Liza) Patton, Tina (Jim) Postlewaite, Tamara Leathem and Donald (Jennifer) Patton; a brother, Wayne (Brenda) Tudor; a sister, Pam (Danny) Word; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service for Connie Patton will be noon Thursday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Connie Patton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
