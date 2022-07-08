POWDERLY — Conrad Gene Bowen, 90, of Powderly, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8:08 p.m. at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Bowen was born September 11, 1931, in Ohio County. He was a retired coal miner and mine superintendent with Martwick Coal Mines, and a member of Pond Run Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War, and he was a Purple Heart recipient for his faithful service to his country. Mr. Bowen loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting outside and eating with the Tuesday lunch bunch. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, golfing, gardening, and all outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Bowen; wife, Carolyn Bowen; and sisters, Nelda Jenkins, Barbara Casebier, Sue Noffsinger, and Kathleen Bowen.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Henson of Greenville and Telesa (Micky) Strader of Bowling Green; special nephew, Brady Kellems; grandchildren, Dathan Bowen, Trae Henson, and Justin Henson; great-grandchildren, Emily Henson, Eli Henson, and River Henson; and sisters, Velma Donovan and Alma Warren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Doc Crowe officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
