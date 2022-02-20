CENTRAL CITY — Constance “Connie” Louise Giageos, 81, of Central City, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Giageos was born in Muhlenberg County on Nov. 1, 1940. She was a housewife and a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Mrs. Giageos enjoyed cooking, music, crossword puzzles and visiting with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Leonard Everly and mother, Mary Boettcher.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Michael Giageos; sister, Clarise Winkler; children, Anthony Giageos, Michael Giageos, Tim Giageos, Michelle (Adam) Groves; grandchildren, Melissa Giageos, Halston Soder, Adam (Courtney) Giageos, Caley Gibson, Emily (Anthony) Richardson, Gregory Giageos, Madison Waddell; great grandchildren, Nicholas Gibson, Riley Goff, Jayden Richardson.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Febr. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mike Graber officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
