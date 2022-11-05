Constance “Connie” Mae Kramer, 84, of Owensboro, finally got her angel wings Monday, October 31, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 14, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Virgil and Frances Overlin Hawkins. Connie retired from Atmos Energy after over 40 years as an executive secretary where she wore out at least five typewriters. She attended First Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, collecting angels, dancing, telling jokes, and bike riding.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Hawkins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Vaugn Kramer; sister, Susan Hawkins Alford of Owensboro; brother, William “Bill” C. Hawkins (Bonnie) of Cloverport; nieces and nephews, Barbie Spampinato, Mandy Morgan, Bill Hawkins, Rachel Barton, Kelly Shelton, and Knox Alford, III; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Abby Morgan, Hailey Shelton, Josh Morgan, Dylan Morgan, Ellie Hawkins, and Jack Ryan Barton.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented