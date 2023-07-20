Cora Beth Shocklee, 20, of Utica, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born in Owensboro Dec. 30, 2002, to Robert and Amy Shocklee. Cora was beautiful and those who were lucky enough to know her knew how funny, smart, hardworking, and creative she was. Cora loved baking, drawing and painting, paddle boarding, shopping, and spending time with her family, friends, and her boyfriend, Bryce. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her cat, Phoenix.
Cora was preceded in death by her grandparents, Randall and Erla Shocklee and Jeanetta Ballard.
Cora is survived by her parents, Robert and Amy Shocklee; her sisters, Keely Shocklee (Ben Schartung, who was like a brother to Cora) and Jessica Shocklee; her great-grandmother, Dortha Johnson; her grandpa, Philip Ballard; her uncles and aunts, Karen Shocklee, Randall, Jr. (Gail) Shocklee, Gena (Towfik) Bellow, Jeremy (Erica) Ballard, Jon (Tracy) Ballard, Amanda (Chris) Garrison, Melissa Hudson, Ben (Micaiah) Ballard, and Jake (Candice) Ballard; 29 first cousins; and a huge extended family full of people who loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
