Coralie Runyon Jones, 99, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Owensboro, after a brief illness. Jones was born July 5, 1921, in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of Constance Coralie Barrington and Loton Brody Jones. Mrs. Jones was a legendary choral music director and educator, celebrated throughout the state for her more than 60-year career.
Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Western Kentucky University in 1941 and earned a master’s degree in 1944. She started her teaching career in Mason County when she was 20 years old. She was hired by the Maysville school system in 1942 and later taught at the Maysville Community College.
Her husband, Harold Ezekiel Runyon, preceded her in death in 1975. Jones later was married to the late Earle D. Jones from 1979-98.
Surviving her are her two children, Dr. Randolph P. Runyon (Elizabeth) and Dr. Connie R. Ford (Mick); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside ceremony will be conducted Saturday in Maysville. Celebration of her life will be at a later date in Maysville.
Donations in her memory may be made to the First Christian Church, 18 E. Third St., Maysville, KY 41056.
Condolences may be left online at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville at knoxbrothersfuneral
